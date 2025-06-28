Bribe Scandal Shocks Huzurnagar: ACB Raids MRO Office, Catches Official Red-Handed!

Suryapet, Telangana: A bribe scandal has rocked the Huzurnagar MRO Office in Suryapet district, after a computer operator was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of ₹12,000.

Farmer Approaches MRO Office for Proceeding Papers

The incident came to light when a farmer from Karakkayalagudem village recently completed a land registration process. On Saturday, he visited the Huzurnagar Mandal Revenue Office (MRO) to collect his official proceeding papers.

Also Read: Harish Rao backs jobless youth’s ‘Chalo Secretariat’ protest in Telangana

₹20,000 Bribe Demanded, Deal Settled at ₹12,000

The computer operator at the MRO office allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹20,000 to process the documents. After negotiations, the farmer agreed to pay ₹12,000. However, instead of complying, the farmer approached the ACB and filed a complaint.

ACB Sets Trap, Catches Official in the Act

Acting swiftly, ACB officials planned a trap. On Saturday, the complainant returned to the MRO office to hand over the bribe. As soon as the money was exchanged, ACB officers stormed in and caught the computer operator red-handed while accepting the bribe.

Investigation Underway

The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is ongoing. ACB officials stated that more details about the case will be revealed after preliminary questioning and evidence collection.

Key Takeaways: