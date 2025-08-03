BRS Betrayed Telangana, We’re Fixing It: Bhatti Fires Back on Banakacharla, Kaleshwaram Failures

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka made it clear that not a single drop of irrigation water that rightfully belongs to Telangana will be given up, and that state interests are more important than politics.

He stated that the blame for the Banakacharla issue squarely lies with the BRS, and that the AP government’s conspiracies and deceptions will be firmly countered.

Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the construction of 10,000 metric tonnes capacity warehouses at Kamalapuram village in Mudigonda mandal, Khammam district, being built under the aegis of the Telangana State Warehousing Corporation at a cost of ₹10 crore.

“In the past, warehouses with a capacity of 5.91 lakh metric tonnes were available to farmers. Within just one and a half years of our government assuming power, we have constructed warehouses with an additional 10.75 lakh metric tonnes capacity. Our government is sincerely working towards the welfare of farmers and the development of agriculture. That is why Telangana has emerged as the state producing the highest amount of paddy in the country,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister pointed out that Telangana faced grave injustice in irrigation during the united Andhra Pradesh, and said that the people from all sections of society fought to achieve a separate state.

“Even now, the same kinds of conspiracies are being played against our state. Everyone must stay alert and effectively counter them. Our neighboring state, AP, is initiating construction of illegal projects that threaten to dry up our agricultural fields. It is only because Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy effectively presented arguments in Delhi that the Banakacharla project was halted,” he said.

“BRS did nothing in ten years for the development of the irrigation sector. The irrigation needs of our fields are still being met by projects built during Congress governments on the Krishna and Godavari rivers. During their regime, not even a single useful project was constructed. Even after spending ₹1 lakh crore on the Kaleshwaram project, not even one acre has received water. BRS leaders must stop criticizing us and understand the real issues,” Bhatti Vikramarka suggested.

“When Polavaram was being constructed, they just watched. When Banakacharla construction began, they showed no concern. Even when water was flowing wastefully into the sea, they remained indifferent. On top of that, they welcomed the AP leaders with red carpets and mortgaged the interests of our state. Even when seven mandals were merged into AP through an ordinance, which was not in the Reorganisation Act, they failed to respond,” he alleged.

The Deputy Chief Minister stated that the BRS is a curse on Telangana and the State government is correcting one by one all the mistakes that happened in the past ten years.

“We are moving forward with a concrete action plan to make full use of Krishna and Godavari waters and ensure irrigation to every acre in the state. While improving the financial condition of the state, we are also implementing welfare schemes and development projects efficiently,” he added.