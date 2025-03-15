BRS Party is Now in Mortuary: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reaffirmed his statement that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party is in a condition similar to a mortuary, asserting that his remark was accurate and did not target former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao personally.

Speaking in the Assembly during the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, Revanth Reddy clarified that his comment was directed solely at the BRS party. He emphasized that he had no intention of disrespecting KCR and wished him a long life in the opposition.

Visits to Delhi and Ties with the Centre

Revanth Reddy revealed that he had traveled to Delhi 32 times in the past 15 months and was prepared to make 300 more visits if needed. He underscored the necessity of maintaining a constructive relationship with the central government, likening the Prime Minister to an elder brother for any state.

Allegations Against BRS Leaders

The Chief Minister questioned the political motives behind the allegations against him, asserting that he had never engaged in secret dealings, unlike BRS leaders. He also stated that all his initiatives, including the Regional Ring Road project, had received necessary approvals.

Remarks on Caste and KCR

Alluding to Opposition Leader K Chandrashekar Rao, Revanth Reddy dismissed the importance of caste in politics. “There is no value in caste whatsoever. Stature exists only for positions, not for individuals,” he stated.

Response to Producer Kedar’s Death

The Chief Minister addressed the recent death of producer Kedar in Dubai, asserting that he had collected all relevant details. He promised to disclose the information when BRS MLA KT Rama Rao was present in the Assembly.

Unemployment and Education Reforms

Citing a Union government report, Revanth Reddy noted that unemployment in Telangana had decreased from 22.9% to 18.1%. He also announced a major overhaul in the state’s education system, with plans to establish integrated residential schools in 100 constituencies.

New Osmania Hospital Building

Revanth Reddy further declared that his administration was committed to improving education for underprivileged children and announced the construction of a new Osmania Hospital building at a cost of ₹300 crore.