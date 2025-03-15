Telangana Govt Delivers on Farmer Loan Waiver Promise, Confirms Deputy CM!

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asserted that the state government has fulfilled its promise of waiving farmer loans.

Speaking during the Governor’s Address Motion of Thanks Debate, he accused the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of spreading misinformation regarding the loan waiver scheme.

Govt Ready to Provide Loan Waiver Details District-Wise

Challenging the opposition, Vikramarka stated that the government is fully transparent and ready to release district-wise details of the loan waivers. To ensure accountability, beneficiary lists have been publicly displayed in village panchayats, he added.

He emphasized that within just three months of coming to power, the government successfully waived farmer loans up to ₹2 lakh, delivering on its election promise.

BRS-Ruled Districts Received More Benefits Under Current Govt

Highlighting the government’s commitment to equitable development, Vikramarka stated that constituencies like Gajwel, Sircilla, and Siddipet, previously ruled by BRS, have received more benefits under the current administration.

He also disclosed the fund allocations under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, with ₹20.37 crore allocated to Siddipet and ₹25 crore to Sircilla. These efforts, he said, reinforce the government’s dedication to public welfare.