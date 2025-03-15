BRS Walks Out of Telangana Assembly in Protest Against Revanth Reddy’s Remarks on KCR

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) members staged a walkout from the Telangana Assembly on Saturday, boycotting Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s response to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma’s speech. The protest was in reaction to the Chief Minister’s recent remarks about BRS supremo and former CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

BRS Protests CM’s Remarks on KCR

The controversy erupted after Revanth Reddy made a comment stating that Chandrashekhar Rao was “on a stretcher and would soon end up in the mortuary.” Objecting to this, BRS leaders filed complaints at multiple police stations across the state. As soon as Speaker G. Prasad Kumar announced that the Chief Minister would be addressing the Assembly, BRS legislators left the House in protest.

Demand to Revoke Jagadish Reddy’s Suspension

Earlier in the day, BRS leaders urged the Speaker to revoke the suspension of their MLA and former Minister G. Jagadish Reddy. Speaking on the matter, senior BRS leader and former Minister T. Harish Rao argued that Jagadish Reddy had not disrespected the Chair.

“If he had been given an opportunity, he would have explained his position. Unfortunately, he was not allowed to speak,” said Harish Rao, adding that the BRS holds deep respect for the Speaker and the institution. He reminded the House that KCR himself had welcomed and appreciated Prasad Kumar’s appointment as Speaker.

Suspension Over Remarks Towards the Chair

Jagadish Reddy was suspended from the Assembly on Thursday for the remainder of the budget session due to remarks made towards the Chair. The BRS has been pressing for his reinstatement, arguing that he was not given a fair chance to clarify his statements.

With tensions running high between the ruling Congress and the BRS, the political battle in Telangana’s Assembly appears to be intensifying.