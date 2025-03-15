Telangana Weather Update: Meteorological Department Urges Citizens to Stay Cautious!

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is closely monitoring the recent weather fluctuations in Telangana, particularly in Hyderabad, where temperature variations, unexpected rainfall, and humidity changes are raising concerns.

In an exclusive interview with a Telugu news channel, IMD senior official Dharmaraju shared insights into the current and upcoming weather conditions, highlighting unusual climatic changes over the past few weeks.

Hyderabad Experiences Sudden Weather Shifts

Hyderabad has witnessed intermittent rain, fluctuating temperatures, and rising humidity levels, affecting daily life and agricultural activities.

According to Dharmaraju, these changes are influenced by air pressure variations over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. He explained that multiple factors are contributing to Telangana’s shifting weather patterns, including:

Cyclonic activity in coastal regions disrupting wind flow

disrupting wind flow Cold winds from the north merging with local weather, causing temperature drops

merging with local weather, causing Urbanization, infrastructure growth, and pollution leading to unexpected temperature shifts

Weather Forecast & Precautions

The IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in the evening and night hours over the next few days. Daytime temperatures may remain above normal, while nighttime temperatures could drop suddenly.

Given the current conditions, the IMD has issued precautionary guidelines, advising:

Elderly individuals and children to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged outdoor exposure

to stay and avoid prolonged outdoor exposure Residents to carry umbrellas due to sudden rainfall possibilities

As Hyderabad continues to experience unpredictable weather, officials urge citizens to stay updated with forecasts and take necessary precautions.