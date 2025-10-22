BRS Warns Congress: Refrain from Personal Attacks on Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Former MLA and BRS leader Gadari Kishore Kumar cautioned Telangana Ministers Adluri Laxman and Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy against making personal attacks on senior party leader T Harish Rao. He urged them to be careful with their language when criticizing the former minister.

“Harish Rao has only commented on Cabinet issues, yet these Congress leaders are descending into personal insults. We could also retaliate collectively,” Kishore Kumar warned. He pointed out that the Congress government is plagued by internal conflicts and corruption, referencing recent controversies involving Ministers Konda Surekha and Rohin Reddy.

He noted that the Chief Minister had to step in to resolve disputes related to commissions in the Deccan Cements case. “Even Konda Surekha’s daughter has accused the Chief Minister of abusing his power and assigning security personnel to his relatives. Isn’t that correct?” he asked.

Mocking the Congress leaders, the BRS representative remarked that Adluri Laxman secured victory in the Assembly elections purely by chance after five unsuccessful attempts.

Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy received 100 votes in his bid for the ZPTC position. He stated, “This government is not like Alibaba and the 40 thieves; it is led by the Chief Minister and four corrupt individuals.”

BRS leaders, including former MP Badugula Yadav and ex-MLAs Ravindra Kumar and Nomula Bhagat, were also present.