BRS working Prez KTR challenges Telangana CM to contest in Malkajgiri LS

Hyderabad: BRS working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday challenged Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to contest in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at the Malkajgiri parliamentary segment meeting held at Telangana Bhavan here, KTR emphasised that if Revanth Reddy steps down from his chief ministership and decides to enter the electoral fray, he will confront him in the Lok Sabha elections.

Criticising Revanth for his reluctance to accept the challenge despite holding such a significant position as Chief Minister, he stated that he (Revanth) lacks the courage to face a direct challenge.

Revanth avoided his challenge to contest in Malkajgiri, as he pointed out.

KTR criticised Revanth’s political affiliations, noting his tendency to switch parties.

He highlighted Revanth’s willingness to align with the BJP along with several Congress MLAs after the parliamentary elections, emphasising his history of changing allegiances like the ABVP, TRS, TDP, and Congress.

Commenting on BJP candidate Etela Rajender contesting from Malkajgiri, KTR pointed out that after facing rejection in Gajwel in Huzurabad, Etela Rajender is now contesting in Malkajgiri.

He urged Rajender to clarify the development initiatives undertaken by the BJP, or Modi, in the last decade before seeking votes.

He also criticised the BJP for prioritising corporate loan waivers over farmers’ loans, demanding Rajender’s response to this issue of farm loan waivers before expressing sympathy for state farmers.

KTR also criticised the Congress government in the state for failing to fulfil electoral promises, including the 2 lakh farm loan waiver.

Addressing the part MLAs during In the Malkajgiri Parliamentary Constituency meeting, KTR emphasised the significance of rigorous campaigning and coordination within the party.

He stressed the necessity for extensive tours and campaigns to secure victory in India’s largest Lok Sabha constituency, Malkajgiri.