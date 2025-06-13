Bulkapur Nala Clean-Up in Full Swing: Hydraa Commissioner Orders Swift Action Against Encroachments

Hyderabad: Hydraa Commissioner A.V. Ranganath on Friday visited the Chintal Basti area to inspect the ongoing expansion works of the historic Bulkapur Nala, which channels stormwater from the city to Hussain Sagar Lake. He directed officials to expedite desilting and garbage removal works to ensure a smooth flow of rainwater through the drains.

Encroachments Identified and Cleared

During the inspection near Pension Office on Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, the Commissioner pointed out that the nala, which should be 15 meters wide, had been reduced to just 7 meters due to illegal encroachments on the Chintal Basti side. These structures were demolished by Hydraa earlier this week. However, Ranganath noted that even after the encroachments were removed, silt and debris had built up under the culvert due to previous obstructions.

Also Read: Hyderabad Weather Update: Yellow Alert Across State: Lightning, Thunderstorms to Strike 10+ Districts!

Instructions for Swift Action

The Commissioner instructed the deployment of JCBs into the nala to fully remove accumulated waste and silt. He emphasized that all obstacles to stormwater flow must be eliminated and that any remaining encroachments in other sections of the nala must be cleared without delay.

Historical Nala’s Route Across Key Hyderabad Areas

The Bulkapur Nala originates from Bulkapur Lake in Shankarpally and passes through several key areas including Miyakhan Gadda, Janwada, Khanapur, Kokapet, Narsingi, Puppalaguda, Manikonda, Raidurg, OU Colony, Shaikpet, BJR Nagar, Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Hakimsa Virat Nagar, Brindavan Colony, Tolichowki, Mehdipatnam Military Area, Banjara Hills Road No. 12, Chintal Basti, Tummalabasti, and Khairatabad before draining into Hussain Sagar.

Yellow Alert Amid Monsoon Concerns

With monsoon intensifying and several parts of the city already receiving heavy rainfall, ensuring smooth water flow in the city’s main nalas like Bulkapur has become a top priority for authorities. The commissioner’s inspection comes in the wake of warnings issued by the Meteorological Department regarding potential flooding.

Summary: The Hydraa Commissioner’s visit underscores the urgency of clearing blockages and encroachments in Hyderabad’s drainage infrastructure ahead of heavy rains. The Bulkapur Nala, a crucial stormwater channel, is being prioritized for rapid cleanup to prevent urban flooding.