Hyderabad Weather Update: Yellow Alert Across State: Lightning, Thunderstorms to Strike 10+ Districts!

Hyderabad – Heavy rains battered several parts of Telangana on Thursday night, with Jagtial district receiving the highest rainfall of 8.43 cm, followed closely by Ranga Reddy (8.38 cm) and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (6.55 cm). Hyderabad city also witnessed significant showers, with Musheerabad recording 4.18 cm and Himayatnagar 3.65 cm.

Rain to Continue with Gusty Winds and Lightning, Warns IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds for Friday and Saturday (June 14–15). Winds are expected to blow at speeds of 40–50 kmph, occasionally gusting up to 50 kmph, prompting the issuance of yellow alerts across all districts of the state.

Surface Circulation in Bay of Bengal Behind Weather Activity

A surface circulation has formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal, near north Andhra and the coastal areas, leading to increased moisture and weather activity across Telangana.

Yellow Alerts Issued for Multiple Districts

The IMD has issued yellow alerts for Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanamkonda, Warangal, and Mahabubabad districts today, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall. For Saturday, the alerts extend to Khammam, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad districts, in addition to the earlier ones.

Precautionary Advisory for Citizens

With lightning and strong winds expected, residents in the affected districts have been advised to remain cautious and avoid open areas during storms. Authorities are urging people not to panic but to stay indoors and follow safety guidelines during adverse weather conditions.

The weather system is being closely monitored, and further updates will be issued by the IMD as the situation develops.