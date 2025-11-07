Hyderabad

RTC Bus Loses Control and Hits Divider Near Ghatkesar; Passengers Escape Unhurt

Another RTC bus accident was reported in Telangana, this time near Aushadpur on the outskirts of Hyderabad, under the jurisdiction of the Ghatkesar Police Station.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf7 November 2025 - 18:48
Hyderabad: Another RTC bus accident was reported in Telangana, this time near Aushadpur on the outskirts of Hyderabad, under the jurisdiction of the Ghatkesar Police Station.

According to reports, the bus, which was traveling from Warangal to Hyderabad, met with the accident while attempting to overtake a car. In the process, the driver reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to hit the road divider and veer onto the opposite lane.

Also Read: RTC Bus Hit by DCM Truck at Aramghar Crossroads, Passengers Sustain Minor Injuries

The bus eventually came to a halt after colliding with the railing on the far side of the road. Fortunately, all passengers escaped without injuries, though the incident caused significant disruption to traffic flow in the area.

Police personnel from Ghatkesar reached the spot shortly after the mishap, managed to clear the road, and restored normal traffic movement. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident, while the bus has been moved to the roadside to prevent further congestion.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
