RTC Bus Loses Control and Hits Divider Near Ghatkesar; Passengers Escape Unhurt

Hyderabad: Another RTC bus accident was reported in Telangana, this time near Aushadpur on the outskirts of Hyderabad, under the jurisdiction of the Ghatkesar Police Station.

According to reports, the bus, which was traveling from Warangal to Hyderabad, met with the accident while attempting to overtake a car. In the process, the driver reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to hit the road divider and veer onto the opposite lane.

The bus eventually came to a halt after colliding with the railing on the far side of the road. Fortunately, all passengers escaped without injuries, though the incident caused significant disruption to traffic flow in the area.

Police personnel from Ghatkesar reached the spot shortly after the mishap, managed to clear the road, and restored normal traffic movement. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident, while the bus has been moved to the roadside to prevent further congestion.