Telangana Cabinet Approves Scrapping of Two-Child Rule

Hyderabad: In a significant policy shift, the Telangana state cabinet on Thursday decided in principle to remove the restriction preventing candidates with more than two children from contesting in local body elections. Revenue Minister P. Srinivas Reddy announced the decision during a media briefing following the cabinet meeting.

Under the previous rule, individuals with more than two children were barred from contesting for positions such as MPTC, ZPTC, ward member, or sarpanch. Speaking to reporters, Srinivas Reddy explained that after receiving multiple appeals and representations from various constituencies, the cabinet concluded that the two-child limit was no longer necessary, citing the strict enforcement of population control measures already in place.

The state government also outlined plans to host the “Praja Palana – Praja Vijaya Som” events from December 1 to 9, marking the completion of two years of the Congress administration and encouraging public engagement in governance initiatives.

On the agricultural front, the cabinet highlighted a record Kharif season yield of 1.48 crore metric tonnes of paddy. Officials are preparing to procure approximately 80 lakh tonnes at state centers, with the government assuring minimum support prices (MSP) and a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for high-quality varieties, despite central policy constraints.

The cabinet approved the establishment of three new agriculture colleges in Hazurnagar, Kodangal, and Nizamabad to expand educational opportunities in the sector. Additionally, the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project was discussed, with the government evaluating the possibility of taking over the project due to conditions set by the central authorities. A committee of senior officials, led by the Chief Secretary, has been tasked with examining the financial and technical feasibility of assuming Metro Rail Phase-I operations from L&T and will submit recommendations to a sub-committee headed by the Deputy Chief Minister.

Infrastructure development also received a boost, with approval for the construction of 5,566 km of roads under the hybrid annuity model at an estimated cost of Rs 10,547 crore. Furthermore, 840 hectares of land have been acquired for the development of the Krishna-Vikarabad broad gauge line, along with a 75 km elevated corridor connecting Munnar to Sri Seelam, with a total projected investment of Rs 7,500 crore.

Responding to questions about the controversy surrounding Forest Minister Konda Surekha, Srinivas Reddy described it as a “storm in a teacup,” emphasizing that the cabinet’s focus remains on public welfare and state development projects.

The decision to scrap the two-child rule marks a major shift for local body election candidates in Telangana, opening the door for greater political participation and engagement across the state.