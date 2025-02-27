Cancer Risk in Idli? Health Officials Detect Harmful Substances in Street Food

Idli, a staple breakfast in South India, is loved by millions for its nutritional benefits. It is easy to digest, oil-free, and rich in carbohydrates and protein. However, a shocking revelation from Bengaluru’s health department has raised serious health concerns.

Officials have found that some idlis sold in hotels and by street vendors contain carcinogenic chemicals, which can increase the risk of cancer.

Health Department Study Uncovers Contamination

Health officials in Bengaluru collected around 500 samples of idlis from various hotels and roadside vendors across the city. Laboratory testing revealed that 35 of these samples contained harmful carcinogenic chemicals. Authorities are still awaiting results for hundreds of additional samples.

Plastic Sheets: The Hidden Culprit

Traditionally, idlis are steamed on clean cotton cloths. However, some hotels and street vendors have replaced cotton cloths with plastic sheets. When exposed to high temperatures, these plastic sheets release toxic chemicals that mix with the food. This practice, aimed at reducing costs and increasing convenience, poses a severe health risk to consumers.

Also Read: Surge in Food Poisoning Cases Among Children in Hyderabad

Government’s Response to the Issue

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao expressed concern over the findings and stated that the government is considering a complete ban on plastic use in food preparation. Officials may also introduce strict regulations to ensure the safety of food consumed by the public.

Hotel Industry Defends Its Practices

Reacting to the controversy, PC Rao, president of the hotel association, dismissed claims that reputed hotels use plastic in food preparation. He assured that hotels have been warned against such practices and are expected to follow hygienic cooking methods.

Karnataka Heath Department's Shocking Findings:



– Carcinogenic scare in Idlis



– 52 out of 250 samples fail test



Watch this ground report by @dpkBopanna from a restaurant in Bengaluru for more details on the idli-making process. pic.twitter.com/VSpZilxWCa — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 27, 2025

Call for Stricter Food Safety Regulations

The discovery has alarmed consumers, sparking debates over food safety. Experts say that this issue is not limited to idlis alone—artificial colors, adulterated ingredients, and unhealthy cooking practices are rampant in the food industry. Many are now urging the government to impose stricter regulations and ensure safer food preparation practices across all eateries.

Authorities are expected to release a final report soon, which could lead to new food safety regulations, including a possible ban on the use of plastic in food preparation.