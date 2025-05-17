Captaincy Twist: Ravi Shastri Warns Against Making Bumrah Test Captain

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has voiced his opinion on the captaincy debate for the Indian Test team following the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from red-ball cricket. Speaking on the ICC Review Show with presenter and Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan, Shastri advised the Indian cricket management to avoid naming pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as the next Test captain.

“Don’t Burden Bumrah with Captaincy,” Says Shastri

Shastri emphasized that Bumrah is India’s premier fast bowler and should not be burdened with leadership duties, especially in the longer format.

“If Bumrah becomes captain, it will put extra strain on his body, and we might lose him as a bowler in crucial situations. He has just returned from a serious back injury. While IPL allows limited overs, Test cricket demands 10-15 overs per day, which is a big load,” Shastri explained.

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant Named as Strong Contenders

Ravi Shastri strongly recommended that either Shubman Gill or Rishabh Pant be handed the captaincy. He believes both players are young, talented, and already have leadership experience from the IPL.

“Shubman Gill, at 25-26 years old, has a long future ahead. If given a chance now, he can become a long-term leader. Pant, too, has shown great maturity and resilience, especially after his comeback,” Shastri noted.

WTC 2025-27: India vs England Series Begins June 20

India’s new Test captain will take charge ahead of the five-match Test series against England, starting June 20, marking the beginning of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle. With the retirement of both Rohit and Kohli, India will not only need a new captain but also a new No. 4 batsman in the lineup.

Previous Test Captaincy Experience: Bumrah’s Short Stint

Though Jasprit Bumrah previously captained India in Tests during the England tour and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, Shastri reiterated that his role should remain focused on bowling excellence. India won only one of the five Tests under Bumrah’s leadership in the last Australia series, losing the series 1-3.

Final Verdict: Young Blood to Lead Team India in Tests

In conclusion, Ravi Shastri said: