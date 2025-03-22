CBI Files Closure Report in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case, Rules Out Foul Play

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially filed a closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, nearly five years after the actor’s tragic demise. According to court sources in Mumbai, the agency has concluded that there was no evidence of foul play and confirmed that the death was a case of suicide.

Family Allegations Not Backed by Evidence

Despite persistent claims by some members of Sushant’s family that the actor was murdered, the CBI stated that there was no oral or material evidence to support these allegations. A former CBI official who monitored the case told CNN News18 that the agency had waited for an extended period to record the statement of one of the actor’s sisters, who had made allegations of foul play. However, she did not appear for questioning.

Scientific Analysis Found No Foul Play

CBI officials also noted that scientific and forensic analyses failed to indicate any signs of a struggle or external interference, further reinforcing the suicide theory. “The evidence consistently pointed towards suicide,” an official source said, justifying the decision to submit the closure report.

Background of the Case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14, 2020. The incident initially appeared to be a case of suicide, but widespread public outcry and media speculation led to the case being transferred from the Mumbai Police to the CBI.

The closure of the case marks the end of a prolonged and high-profile investigation that captivated the nation, especially due to the actor’s rising stardom and the controversial circumstances surrounding his death.

