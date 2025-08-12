Celcius Logistics Launches Celcius+ to Strengthen Pharma Cold Supply Chain with ₹50 Crore Investment

Hyderabad: Celcius Logistics, one of India’s leading tech-driven 3PL and cold supply chain providers, has announced the launch of Celcius+, a specialised vertical dedicated exclusively to pharmaceutical logistics.

The new division aims to meet the stringent demands of the pharma sector by ensuring safe, compliant, and tech-enabled transportation of temperature-sensitive medicines, vaccines, and biologics.

The company has earmarked ₹50 crore for the first phase of investment, with ₹35 crore allocated for 100 new reefer vehicles along key pharma corridors across India and ₹10–15 crore for a robust pharma courier network catering to high-demand urban and semi-urban areas. Celcius+ aims to generate ₹100 crore in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) from this vertical within the next 18 months.

To support the expansion, Celcius will recruit 30–40 specialists in pharma logistics, operations, and regulatory compliance. The fleet will be equipped with advanced telematics, digital locks, CCTV surveillance, and 24/7 temperature and location monitoring through a central control tower. Its operations will be fully GDP-compliant, with AI-enabled route optimisation and real-time shipment tracking to maintain product integrity.

Commenting on the launch, Swarup Bose, Founder & CEO of Celcius Logistics, said:

“India’s pharmaceutical industry is growing rapidly, but maintaining product quality from manufacturer to patient remains a key challenge. With Celcius+, we aim to set new standards in wastage reduction, safety, and operational transparency. This initiative aligns with our mission to bridge cold chain gaps and ensure timely delivery of life-saving products.”

The vertical will focus on high-value, sensitive segments such as vaccines, insulin, biologics, and specialty medicines, covering primary distribution, secondary distribution, and last-mile delivery. Celcius plans to partner with leading pharmaceutical companies and expand its pharma logistics network to over 100 cities by the end of 2025.

Earlier this year, the company raised ₹250 crore in an oversubscribed Series B funding round to accelerate technology upgrades and expand operations. Currently active in more than 600 cities, Celcius aims to scale its footprint to over 1,000 cities in the coming years.