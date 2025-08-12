Telangana Governor Celebrates Sanskrit Day at Raj Bhavan, Highlights Language’s Timeless Relevance

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Monday celebrated Sanskrit Day at Samskruti, the Raj Bhavan Community Hall, in collaboration with the Sanskrit Academy. The event brought together eminent scholars, academicians, and students from various Gurukulams, blending tradition with youthful participation.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor described Sanskrit as the “soul of the nation”, praising its purity, universality, and profound contribution to global knowledge. He noted that the language has shaped India’s art, philosophy, sciences, medicine, literature, and governance for thousands of years.

Highlighting its enduring relevance, he said Sanskrit continues to inspire even modern fields such as artificial intelligence and coding. Paying tribute to legendary scholars including Panini, Acharya Kanada, Bhaskaracharya, Brahmagupta, and Kautilya, the Governor emphasised the language’s precision and its role as a guiding force for seekers of knowledge.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Referring to the National Education Policy 2020, he called Sanskrit a “vital bridge between India’s glorious past and limitless future” and urged youth to see it not merely as a language of rituals, but as a loka bhasha — a people’s language — capable of guiding society with wisdom, compassion, and resolve.

Also Read: AINU Expands Flagship Uro-Nephro Hospital in Banjara Hills, Strengthens Position as India’s Largest Single-Speciality Chain

The celebrations featured spirited performances, including:

Bhagavad Gita recitation by Amruta Vidyalaya, Secunderabad, and Jiva Gurukulam, Kukatpally

by Amruta Vidyalaya, Secunderabad, and Jiva Gurukulam, Kukatpally Ashtadhyayi recitation by Dayananda Gurukulam, Hyderabad

by Dayananda Gurukulam, Hyderabad Paanineeya Shiksha recitation by Vedapatashala, Jubilee Hills

The Governor lauded Prof. Penna Madhusudan, Director of the Sanskrit Academy, for his efforts in promoting the language, and acknowledged the contributions of the organising team.

Dignitaries present included Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kumar Molugaram, Former Sanskrit Academy Director Prof. K. Neelakantham, Joint Secretary to the Governor J. Bhavani Shankar, and senior Raj Bhavan officials.