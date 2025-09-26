Centre announces Rs 1.03 lakh performance reward for each of 2.47 lakh workers in coal PSUs

New Delhi: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy announced on Friday that the 2.09 lakh workers of Coal India Limited (CIL) and its subsidiaries and the 38,00 workers of Singareni Collieries will each receive Rs 1,03,000 as a performance reward in recognition of their efforts and in appreciation of their hardwork.

Over the past months, the Ministry of Coal has worked tirelessly to strengthen India’s core sector and to ensure that the welfare of every member of the coal fraternity remains our foremost priority, the minister said.

The Coal sector has not only set new benchmarks in production and efficiency but also taken unprecedented steps in employee welfare across PSUs. These include a substantial increase of up to Rs 1 crore in the insurance cover for employees, ensuring stronger financial security for families. No insurance premium will be paid by employees.

For the first time, an insurance cover has also been introduced for non-permanent employees, marking an inclusive step towards holistic welfare for which no insurance premium will be paid by employees.

The ex-gratia compensation has also been raised from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, reflecting the commitment to supporting families in their toughest times.

Besides, a uniform dress code has also been introduced across CIL and its subsidiaries, from CMD to the worker, symbolising equality, unity, and one identity of the Coal Pariwar.

“This announcement, coming at the onset of the festive season, is a true reflection of the Government’s governance model where development goes hand in hand with dignity and welfare for every worker. It is not just a financial reward, but a message of recognition, gratitude, and empowerment for the Coal Pariwar that fuels the nation,” the minister said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership has continuously guided us to place people at the heart of policies. His direction inspires us to build a sector that is not only robust in performance but also compassionate in spirit,” the minister said.

Together, the Coal Pariwar has proved that India’s strength lies in the unity of its workers and the clarity of its vision. The coal sector will continue to strive towards setting new benchmarks and building a stronger, more secure future for every member of our fraternity, the minister said.

He further stated that PM Modi’s mantra of “Reform, Perform, and Transform,” will inspire the coal sector to keep moving forward with renewed determination, ensuring it remains a pillar of both progress and welfare.