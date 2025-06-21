Centuries from Gill and Jaiswal Are Major Positives for India, Says Manjrekar

New Delhi: Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes that centuries from skipper Shubman Gill and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on the opening day of the first Test against England are major positives for the Indian team.

Dominant Batting Display Puts India in Command

India’s top order delivered a commanding performance at Headingley, ending Day 1 at 359/3. Alongside Gill and Jaiswal, KL Rahul and vice-captain Rishabh Pant also chipped in with crucial runs, giving India a solid foundation.

Gill, leading the Test side for the first time, made a statement with his first overseas century, showcasing leadership with the bat. Meanwhile, Jaiswal impressed with a century on his maiden Test appearance in England, proving his adaptability on foreign soil.

“India Has Only Gains to Make” – Manjrekar

Speaking on Match Centre Live after Day 1, Manjrekar emphasized the long-term benefits of this series for India rather than just the outcome.

“India has nothing to lose, only gains to make from this series. We’ve already seen it on Day 1 itself—Gill’s first overseas hundred, Jaiswal’s adaptability, KL Rahul’s solidity, and Pant rediscovering form. These are massive positives,” he stated.

Manjrekar Reflects on Gill’s Captaincy and Techniqu

Manjrekar admitted he initially questioned the decision to make Gill captain, suggesting Jasprit Bumrah would have been a more logical choice. However, he acknowledged that Gill has proven himself both as a leader and a batsman.

“Temperamentally, we always knew Gill wouldn’t let captaincy pressure affect his batting. The only issue was his technique in overseas conditions. But today, he corrected those flaws. Yes, the pitch was good and the bowling wasn’t at its best, but Gill’s temperament and improved technique stood out,” Manjrekar explained.

Big Total on the Cards for India

With Gill unbeaten on 127 and Pant on 65 not out, India look poised to post a massive first-innings total on Day 2 of the Headingley Test. The strong start has not only put India in a commanding position but also boosted confidence in the young core of the team.