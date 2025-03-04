Sports

Champions Trophy 2025: Australia Wins Toss, Elects to Bat First Against Unchanged India in Semi-Final

Australia has won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

4 March 2025
Dubai: Australia has won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Australia Makes Two Changes; India Sticks to Winning XI

Australia has made two changes to their playing XI. Cooper Connolly replaces Matt Short, while Tanveer Sangha comes in for Spencer Johnson. Skipper Steve Smith cited the dry nature of the pitch as the reason behind opting to bat first.

We’ll have a bat. Looks a pretty dry surface. The guys had a couple of sessions, ready to go. It should take turn. Very good side – India. Two changes. Cooper Connolly comes in for Short, Sangha comes in for Johnson, Smith said at the toss.

On the other hand, India remains unchanged, with captain Rohit Sharma expressing confidence in his team’s preparation.

“I was prepared to do both. When you’re confused, it’s better to lose the toss. The pitch keeps changing its nature. You have to play good cricket. We’ve played well in all three games and want to continue from where we left. Now that we are bowling first, we have to bowl well and restrict them to as low as possible,” Sharma said.

India Pays Tribute to Padmakar Shivalkar

The Indian team is wearing black armbands in honor of the late Padmakar Shivalkar, the legendary left-arm spinner who passed away on Monday. Shivalkar was a stalwart of Indian domestic cricket and was known for his unmatched skill and dedication to the game.

Playing XIs for India vs Australia Semi-Final

India:

  • Rohit Sharma (c)
  • Shubman Gill
  • Virat Kohli
  • Shreyas Iyer
  • Axar Patel
  • KL Rahul (w)
  • Hardik Pandya
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Mohammed Shami
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Varun Chakravarthy

Australia:

  • Cooper Connolly
  • Travis Head
  • Steven Smith (c)
  • Marnus Labuschagne
  • Josh Inglis (w)
  • Alex Carey
  • Glenn Maxwell
  • Ben Dwarshuis
  • Nathan Ellis
  • Adam Zampa
  • Tanveer Sangha

