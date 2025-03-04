Champions Trophy: Fans Eager for Team India to Avenge 2023 World Cup Final Loss Against Australia

New Delhi: As Team India prepares to take on Australia in the highly anticipated Champions Trophy semifinal, cricket fans are eager to witness a thrilling rematch of the 2023 Cricket World Cup final. With emotions running high, supporters believe this is India’s perfect opportunity to avenge their heartbreaking loss and secure a spot in the final.

Fans Confident in India’s Strength

Cricket enthusiasts across the country are brimming with confidence, believing that India has the upper hand against Australia. Chanchal Bhattacharya, one of MS Dhoni’s early coaches, shared his optimism:

“Today’s match is the toughest one—it’s almost like a final. Our Indian team is on top in batting, bowling, and experience. I feel like today, instead of Virat, it’s going to be Rohit who will shine and do something special.”

A Mumbai-based cricket fan echoed similar sentiments:

Also Read: ‘You are damaging the country’s image’: Rohit Sharma childhood coach on fat-shaming controversy



“India’s group-stage performance has been excellent, and the team looks confident. Australia’s bowling attack is weak without their premier bowlers. If India bats first and sets a big score, they can put pressure on Australia.”

A Chance to Settle the Score

Many fans view this semifinal as the best opportunity for revenge after India’s 2023 World Cup final loss to Australia. One fan expressed excitement, saying:

“India has dominated the tournament so far with three one-sided wins. This is the perfect chance to get payback.”

A budding cricketer from Mumbai added:

“The energy surrounding this match is unreal. Australia will fight hard, but I believe India will come out on top.”

India’s Strong Performance vs Australia’s Struggles

India enters the semifinal with three consecutive wins in the group stage, while Australia has managed just one victory, with two of their matches abandoned due to rain.

Historically, both teams have been dominant forces in the Champions Trophy, having won two titles each. The stakes are high—if Australia wins, the final will be held in Lahore, but if India triumphs, the title clash will take place in Duba.