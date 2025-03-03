‘You are damaging the country’s image’: Rohit Sharma childhood coach on fat-shaming controversy

Fat-Shaming Controversy Sparks Outrage

The controversy erupted after Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed made an inappropriate remark during India’s Champions Trophy final Group A match against New Zealand in Dubai. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to call the Indian skipper “fat.”

“Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had,” she wrote in a post that was later deleted after severe backlash.

Public Backlash and Political Response

Shama Mohamed’s comments triggered strong reactions across social media, with many fans and former cricketers slamming the unnecessary criticism. The Congress party later directed her to delete the controversial post.

Coach Dinesh Lad Defends Rohit Sharma

Reacting to the incident, Rohit’s childhood coach, Dinesh Lad, expressed disappointment over the remarks.

“A cricketer who is doing so well for the nation, under whom the team is playing very well. Such comments against that player are not at all good. By this, you are also damaging the country’s image. This is really shameful,”.

Rohit’s Performance in Champions Trophy 2025

While Rohit Sharma has not yet scored a half-century in the tournament, he remains a key leader for Team India. His top-order teammates, including Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer, have been in fine form. The Indian captain has scored 76 runs across three innings in the tournament so far.

India’s Path to the Semi-Finals

Riding on Varun Chakravarthy’s five-wicket haul, India secured a 44-run victory over New Zealand, finishing at the top of Group A.

India vs Australia Semi-Final: India will face Australia in the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday.

India will face Australia in the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday. New Zealand vs South Africa Semi-Final: New Zealand will battle South Africa in the second semi-final in Lahore on Wednesday.

This controversy has added an unexpected distraction ahead of the crucial knockout match, but Team India remains focused on their ultimate goal—winning the Champions Trophy 2025.