Champions Trophy: Indian Team Wears Black Armbands to Honour Padmakar Shivalkar

Dubai: The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team wore black armbands during their ICC Champions Trophy semifinal clash against Australia on Tuesday. This gesture was in honor of former left-arm spinner Padmakar Shivalkar, who passed away on Monday at the age of 84.

BCCI’s Tribute to Padmakar Shivalkar

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the tribute via a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

“In honour of the late Shri Padmakar Shivalkar, Team India is wearing black armbands today.”

Shivalkar was a legend of Indian domestic cricket, widely regarded for his exceptional skill and commitment to the game.

A Stalwart of Indian Domestic Cricket

Shivalkar dominated the Ranji Trophy, playing 124 first-class matches and claiming an impressive 589 wickets at an astonishing average of 19.69. One of his most remarkable performances came in the 1972–73 Ranji Trophy final, where he took 8 for 16 and 5 for 18, leading Mumbai (then Bombay) to a resounding victory over Tamil Nadu.

Despite never playing for India internationally—his career coinciding with that of legendary left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi—Shivalkar’s contributions were formally recognized when he received the prestigious Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first at the Dubai International Stadium. Skipper Steve Smith made two changes, bringing in Cooper Connolly for Matthew Short and Tanveer Sangha for Spencer Johnson.

On the other hand, India remained unchanged, fielding four spinners for this high-stakes clash. India had an unbeaten run in their Group A campaign, securing victories over Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma’s Strategy for the Match

At the toss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma emphasized the importance of consistency and execution:

“We’ve played good cricket in all three games and that’s what we’ll look to do now. It’s going to be challenging. The slower bowlers have come into play a lot, that’s why we wanted the same team. We played a couple of days back here, and we want to continue from where we left. Now that we are bowling first, we have to bowl well and try to restrict them as much as possible.”

The match is expected to be a thrilling contest as both teams aim for a spot in the Champions Trophy final.