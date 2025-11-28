Chanakya Defence Dialogue: Rajnath Singh highlights India’s global leadership, defence reforms

New Delhi: India’s economic growth, technological capabilities and principled foreign policy have positioned it as a “voice of balance and responsibility” amid a rapidly changing global environment, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

In his address at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue, organised on the theme ‘Reform to Transform – Sashakt, Surakshit aur Viksit Bharat’, he said nations across the Indo-Pacific and the Global South increasingly view India as a dependable partner.

Rajnath Singh asserted that India is shaping global conversations with “strategic autonomy, civilisational values, and responsible diplomacy”.

He said the global trust reposed in India is rooted in major reforms undertaken by the government and its consistent stand on sovereignty and rules-based order.

Highlighting current geopolitical uncertainties, he pointed to terrorism, cross-border support to extremist elements, attempts to alter the status quo, maritime pressures, and information warfare as key challenges that demand constant vigilance.

“Reforms strengthen the adaptability of institutions, enhance the agility of the Armed Forces, and give the nation the confidence to shape its own destiny,” he said.

The Defence Minister outlined government measures to build a strong and secure India — from strengthening border and maritime infrastructure to modernising the armed forces with advanced platforms and technologies.

Reforms in procurement processes are aimed at ensuring transparency and speed, while the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative is creating a robust defence industrial ecosystem that reduces external dependency and promotes innovation, he said.

He emphasised that resilience is as important as capability, describing the armed forces as the strongest pillar of national resilience.

“India believes in peace and dialogue, but when it comes to the sovereignty & security of the people, we do not compromise,” he said and praised the military’s role in disaster response, maritime security, and international cooperation.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Secretary, Defence Production, Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary, Earth Sciences, Dr M. Ravichandran, Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) DG Lt General Dushyant Singh (retd), Chairman NTPC Gurdeep Singh, foreign military attaches, representatives of the diplomatic community, scholars from think-tanks & academia and civil and military officials were present on the occasion.

The Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2025, organised by the Indian Army, in collaboration with CLAWS, has brought together military leaders, global strategic experts, diplomats, industry leaders and young scholars to examine India’s security challenges and technological frontiers in an increasingly contested global landscape.

The two-day event, which commenced on November 27, aims to create a comprehensive platform for strategic deliberation on India’s future security architecture.