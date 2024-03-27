Chandrababu vows to give 20 lakh jobs to poor

Puttur: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu today said some 20 lakh jobs were waiting for the youth.

Addressing a public meeting at Puttur in Chittoor district, he said after coming to power, he would complete the mega DSC within 60 days. “If the youth wants to get jobs, they have to vote for the NDA. Jagan is the person who says that there is something that does not exist.

He does not want lies. Bogus surveys are done. He is not useful for politics. The canteens that were started have been abolished. After coming to power, we will bring anna canteens across the State”. He said TIDCO has troubled the poor by not giving houses.

We have formed an alliance to save the State. The BJP will be in power at the Centre. Five years of people’s grief, we have to become a fire in the next elections. Jagan is a person who does not know the hardships of the poor,” he added.

He said when they were there, they did not increase the electricity charges for five years. “Jagan is someone who does not know the difficulties of the poor. Liquor worth Rs 60 is being sold for Rs 200. Jagan has turned the poor poorer. It is my responsibility to light the lives of the poor.

There is nowhere that those who harassed women have recovered. We will give the girl child fund without any restrictions. Free bus travel will be provided to women. Under annadata, rs 20,000 will be given to the farmer every year. BCs will be given pension at the age of 50 years.

There will be no increase in electricity charges for five years after we arrive. We will bring a special policy for handloom workers. It is my responsibility to provide water to every acre in Nagari,” he said.