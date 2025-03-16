Hyderabad

Chaos in Hyderabad: Women Clash Over Bus Seat Using Footwear!

A shocking incident unfolded in an RTC bus from Hakimpet Depot, where three women engaged in a physical altercation over a seat.

Uma Devi16 March 2025 - 12:32
Hyderabad: A shocking incident unfolded in an RTC bus from Hakimpet Depot, where three women engaged in a physical altercation over a seat. The incident took place at Bolarum bus stop, leaving passengers in disbelief.

Women Fight Using Footwear

Eyewitnesses reported that the women started arguing over a vacant seat, which quickly escalated into a heated physical fight. In the heat of the moment, they allegedly used their footwear to hit each other, causing chaos inside the bus.

Police Register Case

Following the incident, local authorities were alerted, and Bolarum Police Station has registered a case. Officials are investigating the matter to take appropriate action.

This incident highlights the ongoing issue of seat disputes in public transport and the need for better commuter awareness and discipline.

