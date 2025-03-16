Shilpa Shetty Relishes the Taste of Authentic Desi Gud in Punjab

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty shared a delightful moment from her trip to Punjab, where she relished the authentic taste of desi gud.

Known for her love of traditional Indian delicacies, Shilpa took to her Instagram handle to showcase her experience, embracing the sweet, natural goodness of the local treat.

Enjoying Pure Jaggery

In a video posted on her Instagram handle, the ‘Dhadkan’ actress could be heard saying:

“In Punjab, in the fields of sugarcane… wow, fresh sugarcane and fresh jaggery. Can you believe this? And this is Gur Gur… oh wow, look at that, this jaggery is the real jaggery. It has ajwain, fennel, sesame – there is no adulteration. Wow, I speak in Punjabi, it’s amazing, this is completely pure. We should always have this after dinner when in Punjab. Always buy jaggery from here. I’m on a jaggery high!”

Sharing her video of savoring the rich flavor of authentic desi gud, Shilpa wrote in the caption:

“It’s a “Gud” day in Punjab #SundayBinge(ing) on this yummy gud #PunjabDiaries #TravelDiaries #Foodie.”

Shilpa Shetty’s SundayBinge

Shilpa Shetty’s SundayBinge is a fun and engaging concept that the actress introduced to promote a healthy, balanced lifestyle while still enjoying indulgent treats. Through her SundayBinge series, she showcases how she enjoys her favorite comfort foods, like pizzas, chocolates, and traditional Indian sweets, in moderation.

The idea is to relish these guilty pleasures on Sundays without feeling guilty while maintaining a healthy approach to eating throughout the week.

Holi Celebrations with Joy and Dance

Yesterday, on the occasion of Holi, the Hungama 2 actress shared a video of her grooving to the peppy Holi track “Balam Pichkari” from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Shilpa, drenched in colors, showed off her cool dance moves alongside her son Viaan.

For the caption, she wrote: