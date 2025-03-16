Palestine Calls for International Pressure on Israel to Resume Aid Deliveries to Gaza

The Palestinian Ministry of National Economy has issued an urgent call to the United Nations and the international community, urging them to exert pressure on Israel to lift its blockade and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. The ministry condemned Israel’s continued restrictions on essential supplies, including water, electricity, and food, calling these actions a form of “starvation and deprivation” used as tools of war.

“We remind the entire world that Israel is refusing to allow the entry of basic health and humanitarian needs, especially water, electricity, and food, to the population in the Gaza Strip,” the statement from the Palestinian Ministry said. It further emphasized the need for the international community to uphold international laws that guarantee citizens’ right to access their basic needs, particularly during times of conflict.

Humanitarian Crisis Worsens as Blockade Continues

The Hamas-run Gaza government media office has raised alarms over the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, warning that the region is facing a resurgence of famine due to Israel’s blockade. For the 13th consecutive day, Israel has kept its crossings into Gaza closed, preventing much-needed aid from reaching those in need.

Since March 2, following the expiration of the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement, Israel has halted the delivery of aid, including vital food shipments. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports that 63,000 metric tonnes of food are currently waiting to be delivered to Gaza. This aid is enough to support 1.1 million people for two to three months, but the blockade continues to hinder relief operations.

UN and WFP Efforts Stalled Due to Blockade

The United Nations has warned that the closure of Gaza’s border crossing points is severely disrupting humanitarian efforts. According to OCHA, the World Food Programme (WFP) has been unable to transport food supplies into Gaza due to the blockade. The WFP has 63,000 metric tonnes of food either stored or in transit in the region, but without access to Gaza, they cannot distribute it.

WFP has enough stocks to support bakeries and community kitchens for up to one month and can provide ready-to-eat food parcels for over 500,000 people for two weeks. However, before the ceasefire, WFP had already reduced the number of ready-to-eat food parcels in order to stretch available supplies.

Global Call for Action to Address Gaza’s Growing Humanitarian Emergency

The situation in Gaza remains dire, and the international community has been called upon to act swiftly to address the growing humanitarian crisis. As Israel’s blockade continues, the Palestinian Ministry and various humanitarian organizations are urging for immediate intervention to allow essential aid to reach Gaza and alleviate the suffering of its residents.