Nine Killed in Israeli Drone Strikes on Gaza

On Saturday, Israeli drone attacks in northern Gaza claimed the lives of nine people, including two journalists, and left several others injured. The drone strikes targeted a group of civilians in Beit Lahia and bombed a vehicle, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The victims were rushed to the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, where authorities confirmed the fatalities and reported that several others sustained injuries, with some in critical condition. Among those killed were photojournalists, a media spokesperson, and a driver from the Al-Khair Foundation, an international Muslim aid organization based in Britain and Turkey.

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Respond to Drone Strikes

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the airstrike in Beit Lahia, claiming the targets were “terrorists” who had operated a drone posing a threat to IDF troops. The IDF statement also mentioned that the others targeted were collecting drone operating equipment and were traveling in a vehicle.

Separate Attack in Central Gaza

Earlier in the day, the IDF also reported a strike in the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza, targeting three alleged militants who were attempting to plant explosive devices. The IDF did not provide further details on the condition of the three individuals.

Rising Death Toll Amidst Escalating Conflict

The recent airstrikes are part of an ongoing escalation in Gaza, with Israeli forces intensifying attacks as negotiations for a renewed ceasefire between Israel and Hamas remain stalled. The initial six-week phase of the ceasefire agreement expired on March 1, and there has been no progress on a second phase.

Since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 48,000, with more than 111,000 others injured, according to health authorities in Gaza.

Continued Tensions in Gaza

The situation in Gaza remains volatile, with continuing airstrikes and casualties. The ongoing conflict and failed ceasefire negotiations further contribute to the uncertainty and instability in the region.