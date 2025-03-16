Death Toll in US Airstrikes on Houthi Positions in Yemen Climbs to 23

The death toll from recent US airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen has risen to 23, according to reports from local media. The US military launched multiple strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and the northern province of Saada in response to the militia’s threats to target Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea. These strikes come amid the ongoing blockade of Gaza, which has now entered its third week.

Initial Reports and Rising Casualties

Initial reports had indicated 13 fatalities, but the death toll has since increased to 23, with casualties expected to rise as more details emerge. The airstrikes were launched following Houthi militia threats to disrupt international shipping lanes, particularly targeting vessels connected to Israel in retaliation for the blockade on Gaza. Al Jazeera reports that the situation remains fluid, and further casualties are anticipated.

US President Trump’s Stern Warning to Houthis

The strikes were carried out after US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to the Houthis, declaring that “hell will rain down” on the group if they continue their attacks on international shipping. Trump’s statement was a direct response to Houthi aggression that threatened global shipping lanes, crucial for international trade.

President Trump’s message to the Houthis was clear: “If you do not stop your attacks starting today… Hell will rain down upon you like nothing you have ever seen before.” This strong warning comes amid escalating tensions in the region, particularly in the Red Sea, which has become a hotspot for geopolitical conflict.

Also Read: SpaceX Crew-10 Successfully Docks at ISS, Paving the Way for Astronauts’ Return

Details of the Airstrikes and Targeted Areas

According to reports from Houthi-controlled TV, multiple airstrikes hit residential areas in northern and eastern Sanaa, including the Al-Jarraf and Shoab neighborhoods on Saturday night. Fresh strikes were also reported in the northern part of Saada, a key Houthi stronghold. Witnesses in Sanaa described explosions and rising white smoke plumes following the attacks, which targeted ammunition and rocket depots near the Houthi-controlled state television station.

Trump’s Military Response to Protect Global Shipping

This marks the first major military operation by the US against Houthi positions since President Donald Trump took office in January. Under Trump’s leadership, the US designated the Houthi militia as a “foreign terrorist organization,” citing their threats to international security. In a social media post on Truth Social, President Trump emphasized that the airstrikes targeted Houthi “terrorist bases, leaders, and missile defenses” to protect US and global shipping, air, and naval assets, and to restore freedom of navigation in the region.

The Growing Tensions in the Middle East

The situation in Yemen continues to be a critical point of concern in the Middle East, with the conflict between the Houthi militia and international forces intensifying. The ongoing blockade of Gaza and the threat of further attacks on global shipping lanes have escalated tensions in the region, putting both regional and international security at risk.

As the situation unfolds, the world watches closely to see how these developments will shape the future of the Middle East and its impact on global trade and security.

The US Takes Action Amid Escalating Houthi Threats

The US airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen serve as a reminder of the volatile security situation in the region. With increasing threats to international shipping, the US has acted decisively to protect its interests and ensure the freedom of navigation in critical maritime routes. The death toll from the strikes, now at 23, highlights the human cost of the ongoing conflict and the complexities of the Middle East’s geopolitical landscape.