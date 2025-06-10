ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Face Network Errors and Downtime

OpenAI’s flagship AI chatbot, ChatGPT, is currently facing a widespread outage, affecting thousands of users across the globe. While the website remains accessible, the chatbot functionality itself is largely unresponsive, with users encountering repeated error messages.

Outage Hits Users in India and the U.S. Hardest

According to user reports, the outage has hit users in India and the United States particularly hard. In India, 82% of complaints were related to the chatbot not responding to queries, followed by 14% reporting mobile app issues, and 4% citing API problems.

In the United States, over 900 users reported issues, with 93% unable to use the chatbot, 6% encountering app-related glitches, and 1% facing login difficulties.

Common Errors: “Network Error” and “Something Went Wrong”

Frustrated users have taken to social media and tech forums to report error messages like:

“ Hmm…something seems to have gone wrong ”

” “A network error occurred. Please check your connection and try again.”

These errors have prevented access to both general conversations and task-specific queries, halting productivity for many individuals and businesses that depend on the tool.

OpenAI Acknowledges Outage, Includes Sora Among Affected Services

OpenAI has officially acknowledged the outage on its system status page, confirming that both ChatGPT and Sora—its text-to-video generation platform—are currently affected. The company has not disclosed the cause of the issue but stated that engineers are actively working to restore full service.

Spike in Reports on Down Detector

Down Detector, a real-time problem monitoring platform, showed a massive spike in user reports, indicating the scale of the disruption. ChatGPT and OpenAI topped the charts in reported outages, further confirming that this is not an isolated issue.

When Will ChatGPT Be Back?

As of the time of this report, OpenAI has not provided a specific timeline for the restoration of services. The company has assured users that they are working on resolving the issue and updates will follow as the situation evolves.