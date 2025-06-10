Motorola Edge 60 Launched in India with OLED Display, Android 15, and AI Features

Motorola continues its 2025 smartphone rollout in India with the launch of the Motorola Edge 60, the latest addition to its Edge 60 series. Priced at ₹25,999, the phone offers high-end features like a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, p-OLED display, Android 15, and a triple-camera setup, making it a strong contender in the premium mid-range category.

Motorola Edge 60 Price in India and Availability

The Motorola Edge 60 is priced at ₹25,999 for its single variant featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Sale starts: June 17, 2025

Available on: Major online retailers and Motorola’s official channels

Display: Stunning OLED with High Brightness

The phone features a 6.67-inch 10-bit p-OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, offering sharp visuals and smooth scrolling. It also supports peak brightness up to 4500 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, delivering a durable and immersive visual experience.

Performance and Software: Android 15 with Moto AI

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, the Edge 60 combines performance with efficiency.

RAM/Storage: 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB)

12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB) OS: Android 15 out of the box

out of the box Updates: 3 years of Android OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches

3 years of Android OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches Moto AI Features: Enhanced software experience with productivity and personalization tools

Camera Setup: Flagship-Level Photography

The Motorola Edge 60 sports a triple rear camera system, including:

50MP main sensor with OIS

50MP ultra-wide lens

10MP telephoto lens with OIS

For selfies, the phone is expected to carry a high-resolution front camera (exact specs pending confirmation).

Battery and Charging: Fast and Efficient

The smartphone is backed by a 5,500mAh battery that supports 68W TurboPower fast charging via the bundled adapter. This ensures quick top-ups and long-lasting power throughout the day.

Design, Build & Extra Features

Weight: 181 grams

181 grams Thickness: 8.25mm

8.25mm Build: Military-grade durability with IP69 rating

Military-grade durability with Audio: Stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos

Motorola’s Momentum in 2025

Motorola has been active in early 2025, launching both Edge and Razr series models in India. The Moto Razr 60, an affordable foldable phone, was also introduced recently to broaden the brand’s appeal.