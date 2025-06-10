Alcatel Makes a Comeback in India with V3 Series Featuring Eye-Friendly NXTPaper Displays

Mumbai: Popular French brand Alcatel has officially returned to the Indian smartphone segment with the launch of its V3 Series, comprising the V3 Ultra, V3 Pro, and V3 Classic. The series is positioned to cater to different user needs and budgets while offering cutting-edge features like NXTPaper Display technology, NFC, eSIM (Ultra only), and 5G support.

NXTPaper Display: Alcatel’s Standout Innovation

A major highlight of the V3 Series is Alcatel’s patented NXTPaper Display technology, powered by TCL. This 4-in-1 display promises to reduce eye strain and improve readability with four switchable modes:

Regular Mode

Ink Paper Mode

Colour Paper Mode

Max Ink Mode

These modes can be toggled instantly, delivering a paper-like viewing experience — ideal for both reading and multimedia consumption.

Alcatel V3 Ultra: Flagship Specs with Stylus Support

The V3 Ultra is the premium offering in the lineup and comes with features usually reserved for high-end phones:

6.8-inch Full HD+ NXTPaper Display , 120Hz refresh rate

, 120Hz refresh rate Mediatek Dimensity 6300 SoC

6GB/8GB RAM , 128GB storage (expandable up to 2TB)

, 128GB storage (expandable up to 2TB) Triple rear camera setup : 108MP + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro

: 108MP + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro 32MP front camera

5020mAh battery , 33W fast charging

, eSIM, NFC , and stylus support included

, and Price : ₹19,999

: ₹19,999 Colors: Hyper Blue, Champagne Gold, Ocean Grey

Alcatel V3 Pro and V3 Classic: Balanced Specs for Budget Users

Both the V3 Pro and V3 Classic offer the same NXTPaper tech (HD+ resolution) and run on Android 14, with 3 years of Android updates promised.

V3 Pro Highlights:

8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

50MP main + 5MP ultra-wide camera

8MP selfie camera

5200mAh battery, 18W charger

NFC enabled

Price : ₹17,999

: ₹17,999 Colors: Matcha Green, Metallic Grey

V3 Classic Highlights:

4GB/6GB RAM, 128GB storage

50MP primary + depth sensor

8MP front camera

5200mAh battery, 18W charger

NFC enabled (no eSIM)

Price starts at ₹12,999

₹12,999 Colors: Halo White, Cosmic Grey

All Phones are 5G-Ready and Available on Flipkart

The entire Alcatel V3 Series is now available on Flipkart with launch offers during the introductory period. The brand has also confirmed plans to enter the tablet segment in India, with NXTPaper Display expected to be a key feature there as well.