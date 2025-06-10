Telangana High Court Dismisses Petition Against Harish Rao’s Election

Hyderabad: In a significant legal victory for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Telangana High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the election of T Harish Rao, MLA from Siddipet and former state minister. The move is seen as a setback for the ruling Congress party, which has been accused by the opposition of engaging in politically motivated legal action.

Congress Petition Against Harish Rao Struck Down

The petition aimed to invalidate Harish Rao’s election to the Telangana Assembly. However, the High Court ruled against the plea, reinforcing Harish Rao’s position and strengthening the legal standing of the BRS in the ongoing political tussle.

“This is yet another failed attempt by the Congress government to target opposition leaders through the judiciary,” BRS leaders claimed.

BRS Slams Congress for ‘Vindictive Politics’

Following the court verdict, the BRS accused the Congress-led government under CM Revanth Reddy of pursuing “vindictive and baseless” cases against political opponents. The party pointed to a pattern of legal actions, including the recently dismissed phone-tapping case, as part of a broader effort to harass BRS leaders.

Harish Rao responded by thanking the judiciary and reiterated his belief in the independence of the legal system.

“No amount of fake or politically motivated cases will silence our voice or stop us from exposing government failures,” Rao said.

Court’s Verdict Seen as Boost for BRS Morale

With the dismissal of this petition, the judiciary has once again sided with legal merit over political agenda, as BRS leaders interpret it. The judgment is likely to energize the BRS cadre and strengthen its stance as the primary opposition force in Telangana.