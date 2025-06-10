Hyderabad BBA Student Held for Extorting ₹10,000 With Fake Police Help Promise

Hyderabad: The Filmnagar police have arrested a 21-year-old BBA student, Irfan Hussain, for allegedly extorting money from a man by falsely promising to help release his son from a police case. The accused, a resident of Attapur, was produced before court and sent to judicial remand. Two others — Usman Hussain and Srinivas Reddy — involved in the crime are currently absconding.

Irfan Took Rs10,000 by Lying About Police Connections

The case came to light after Filmnagar police recently arrested a youth in a ganja case. Shortly after the arrest, Irfan and Usman reportedly approached the boy’s father and claimed they could get his son released in exchange for ₹10,000.

“Usman even threatened the father, saying his son’s life would be ruined if the money wasn’t paid,” police said. Also Read: Hyderabad Policeman Suspended After Gun Goes Off by Mistake at Police Mess

Believing them, the father handed over the money. However, he later filed a complaint at the Filmnagar police station after realizing he had been cheated.

Irfan Arrested, Search on for Usman and Srinivas

Following the complaint, Irfan Hussain was taken into custody, while efforts are ongoing to trace Usman and Srinivas, who are currently on the run. During interrogation, Irfan revealed he had been living with Usman Hussain for the past six years in a rented apartment at Masab Tank.

Investigators found that the duo routinely targeted vulnerable individuals, using false promises and threats to extort money from families with relatives in police custody.

Usman Posed as a Political Insider

Further investigation also revealed that Usman Hussain had posed as someone with political connections, deceiving multiple people by offering fake help or introductions to influential leaders in exchange for money.

Police teams are continuing the manhunt for the absconding suspects, and more victims are expected to come forward as the case unfolds.

