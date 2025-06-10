Hyderabad Policeman Suspended After Gun Goes Off by Mistake at Police Mess

Hyderabad: A city police constable was placed under suspension on Monday after an accidental discharge of a self-loading rifle (SLR) during a routine inspection at the police mess in Masab Tank. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred around 11 AM.

Accidental Firing During Routine Weapon Inspection

According to Masab Tank police, the accidental firing took place during a routine weapons inspection. Constable Vinod, who was on duty at the time, was inspecting an SLR when he accidentally fired a round that pierced the roof of the guard shed inside the police mess premises.

Also Read: New Bill to Regulate Private Hospital Charges in West Bengal Assembly

“Weapons are inspected at regular intervals. It was during one such inspection that the rifle accidentally discharged,” an official stated.

Rifle Was Cocked With Live Round Inside

Preliminary findings suggest that the weapon was pointing upwards when Vinod cocked the rifle without realizing that a live round was still loaded. The bullet hit the roof, and no one was in the vicinity at the time of the discharge.

“Luckily, no personnel were around when the incident occurred,” police confirmed.

Suspension and Departmental Enquiry Ordered

Following the incident, Constable Vinod was immediately suspended, and a departmental enquiry has been initiated. Officials confirmed that disciplinary action will follow based on the findings of the investigation.

The city police are also reviewing existing protocols for weapon handling and safety training, to avoid similar incidents in the future.