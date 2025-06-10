Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government is set to introduce a bill to amend the West Bengal Clinical Establishments Act during the ongoing monsoon session of the state Assembly. The proposed amendment aims to address growing concerns and complaints over non-transparent billing practices at private hospitals and nursing homes across the state.

Amendment Aims to Curb Overcharging and Hidden Costs

According to a senior cabinet member, the health department has received numerous complaints from patients and their families about unjustified charges and discrepancies in treatment package pricing.

"Private medical establishments often attract patients with treatment packages but later charge more under vague headings like 'miscellaneous charges'," the Minister said.

The amended act will seek to regulate billing transparency by ensuring that:

Private medical establishments must stick to the package rates advertised.

advertised. Any additional charges must be disclosed in advance to the patient’s family.

to the patient’s family. Consent must be obtained from the family for these additional charges.

from the family for these additional charges. A detailed breakdown of the bill must be provided, including all charge heads.

No More “Miscellaneous” Without Explanation

Under the new rules, hospitals will no longer be allowed to add miscellaneous charges arbitrarily. All extra expenses must be clearly defined and justified to avoid exploitation of patients.

This move is being viewed as a significant step toward accountability and transparency in the private healthcare sector, especially as the number of complaints has grown over the past few years.

Bill to Be Tabled in Current Assembly Session

The monsoon session of the West Bengal Assembly, which resumed on Tuesday after an initial adjournment for Obituary Mentions, will continue for two weeks. The government plans to introduce and pass the bill during this session, after which it will be sent to the Governor for approval. Once cleared, the bill will become an enforceable law.