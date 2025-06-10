Hyderabad on Yellow Alert as Heavy Rain Hits Multiple Telangana Districts
Several districts in Telangana experienced heavy overnight rainfall, with Kamareddy district topping the charts. According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, Birkur in Kamareddy recorded the highest rainfall at 98.3 mm.
Hyderabad: Several districts in Telangana experienced heavy overnight rainfall, with Kamareddy district topping the charts. According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, Birkur in Kamareddy recorded the highest rainfall at 98.3 mm. The downpour has prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert for multiple districts, including Hyderabad.
Table of Contents
Kamareddy Leads Rainfall Chart in Telangana
Kamareddy district saw widespread rain across multiple mandals:
- Birkur: 98.3 mm
- Tadwai: 79.8 mm
- Jukkal: 77 mm
- Kamareddy Town: 75.5 mm
Other districts also received moderate to heavy rainfall, particularly:
- Nizamabad: Thumpally (63.8 mm), Pothangal (58.5 mm), Menoorr (57.5 mm)
- Jagtial and Rangareddy districts also reported significant showers
IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Hyderabad and Surrounding Districts
Also Read:G Kishan Reddy: “Every Teacher Should Be an Ambassador for Yoga”
In response to the heavy rains, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the following districts:
- Hyderabad
- Rangareddy
- Kamareddy
- Medchal-Malkajgiri
- Nalgonda
- Suryapet
The forecast includes:
- Thunderstorms with lightning
- Gusty winds at isolated locations
- Heavy rainfall throughout the day in several areas
Advisory for Commuters and Residents
With Hyderabad city also under yellow alert, residents are advised to:
- Stay indoors during thunderstorms
- Avoid travel during peak rain hours
- Monitor weather updates via official IMD channels
Authorities recommend that commuters plan ahead and take precautions to avoid disruptions caused by waterlogging or reduced visibility.