Chhaava Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Breaks Records, Set to Enter the 400-Crore Club

Valentine’s Day proved to be a lucky charm for Vicky Kaushal as his historical action drama Chhaava continues its remarkable success at the box office. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film has shattered records and is rapidly heading toward the prestigious 400-crore club. With consistent earnings and an expanding fanbase, Chhaava has officially secured super-hit status, making it one of Bollywood’s biggest success stories of 2025.

Chhaava Box Office Collection So Far: A Record-Breaking Run

The historical action drama has been exceeding expectations since its release, even in its second week. It registered the biggest second weekend for a Bollywood film and showed remarkable resilience on its second Monday, adding an impressive Rs. 19.10 crores to its total. After 11 days at the box office, Chhaava has accumulated a massive Rs. 353.61 crores, further cementing its position as a top performer in Bollywood.

Budget vs Earnings: Chhaava’s Profit Breakdown

Made on an estimated budget of Rs. 130 crores, Chhaava needed to cross Rs. 260 crores to reach ‘hit’ status. It achieved this milestone within just its first week, a testament to its immense popularity and wide audience appeal.

Now, with total earnings of Rs. 353.61 crores, the film has earned a staggering profit of Rs. 223.61 crores in just 11 days, securing its place as a box office super-hit and one of the highest-grossing films of 2025.

How Chhaava Became Bollywood’s First Super-Hit of 2025

A film qualifies as a super-hit when it earns more than double its investment, plus an additional 50%. Using the profit calculation formula:

Collections – Budget = ROI (Return on Investment)

ROI/Budget × 100 = Profit Percentage

Chhaava boasts an impressive ROI of 223.61%, making it Bollywood’s first super-hit of 2025. This remarkable success marks the film as a standout performer in an already competitive year.

Vicky Kaushal’s Most Profitable Films

Despite its colossal success, Chhaava currently stands as the third-most profitable film in Vicky Kaushal’s career. Here’s how it ranks compared to his top-grossing films based on ROI:

Uri: The Surgical Strike – 876.24%

– 876.24% Raazi – 310.56%

– 310.56% Chhaava – 223.61% (in just 11 days)

Given its strong hold at the box office, Chhaava is expected to surpass Raazi in profitability soon. The real challenge, however, remains whether it can match or exceed the historic earnings of Uri: The Surgical Strike.

What’s Next for Chhaava?

As Chhaava continues its dream run, the anticipation surrounding its final box office tally grows. With a strong word-of-mouth boost and continued audience interest, the film may still have some surprises in store. Could it set new records in Vicky Kaushal’s career? Time will tell!