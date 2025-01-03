Chief Minister Announces Implementation of ROR “Bhu Bharathi” in Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced that the new Record of Rights Act (ROR), named “Bhu Bharathi” will soon be implemented in Telangana to improve the services of the Revenue Department. Speaking at the launch event for the annual diaries of the Telangana Tehsildar Association and Telangana Revenue Services Association, the Chief Minister highlighted that the initiative aims to resolve land disputes and enhance transparency within the revenue administration.

Key Points:

Introduction of Bhu Bharathi : The new “Bhu Bharathi” system will replace the existing Dharani portal and aim to provide faster, more efficient services for farmers and the general public.

Addressing Land Issues at District Level : The system is designed to decentralize power and ensure that land-related issues are resolved at the district level.

Expanded Powers for Revenue Officers : The new law gives additional responsibilities and powers to revenue officers, including the appointment of revenue officers in every village.

Service Accessibility and Immediate Relief : The initiative focuses on making revenue services more accessible at the field level to provide immediate relief.

Concerns Over Tehsildar Transfers : The Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee Chairman, V. Lachi Reddy, raised concerns about the transfer of Tehsildars during the election period, highlighting difficulties due to non-reassignment to their home districts.

Chief Minister's Assurance : In response, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy assured that the transfer process would be expedited to address the concerns of the officers.

Commitment to Transparency: The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to increasing transparency within the revenue administration, with confidence that the new system will effectively resolve land-related issues in the state.

Senior officials, including K. Ramakrishna, General Secretary of the Deputy Collectors Association, S. Ramulu and Ramesh from the Telangana Tehsildar Association, and Banala Ram Reddy, President of the Telangana Revenue Services Association, attended the event.