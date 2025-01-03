Land Regularization Scheme Faces Backlash Over Delays

Hyderabad: Doubts loom large over the progress of the Land Regularization Scheme (LRS) as applicants face significant delays. Despite the Congress government’s ambitious announcement to regularize lands and scrutinize LRS applications, the process appears to be stalled. Officials are accused of neglecting the examination of applications, leaving thousands in limbo.

Also Read: Cabinet Sub-Committee Discusses Key Details of Congress Government’s Rythu Bharosa Scheme

Current Status of Applications

In Medchal-Malkajgiri district alone, 1.43 lakh applications were submitted under the LRS.

were submitted under the LRS. As of now, only 16,200 applications have been reviewed, reflecting a dismal pace of progress.

Reasons for Delays

Negligence by Senior Officials: The lack of oversight and attention by higher authorities is cited as the primary reason for the delay.

The lack of oversight and attention by higher authorities is cited as the primary reason for the delay. Poor Guidance for Applicants: Many applicants are unsure how to proceed as they have not been informed about missing documents or procedural requirements.

Many applicants are unsure how to proceed as they have not been informed about missing documents or procedural requirements. Ineffective Helplines: Assistance desks set up at municipalities, district collectorates, and MPDO offices are allegedly non-functional, offering no real support.

Impact on Applicants

The slow processing of applications and absence of clear communication have left applicants frustrated. Many are uncertain about the future of their applications, raising concerns about the overall efficiency of the land regularization process.

Key Concerns Raised

Will the government address the bottlenecks to expedite the LRS application reviews? Are helplines and assistance desks merely symbolic, or will they start functioning effectively? Can applicants expect clear communication about their application status and requirements?

The sluggish approach to LRS application processing undermines public trust in the initiative. Applicants now look to the government for swift and decisive action to address their grievances and ensure the promised regularization of lands becomes a reality.