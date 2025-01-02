Cabinet Sub-Committee Discusses Key Details of Congress Government’s Rythu Bharosa Scheme

Hyderabad: A key meeting was held today by the Cabinet Sub-Committee to discuss the Congress government’s Rythu Bharosa Scheme, which aims to provide financial support to farmers. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, with Agriculture Minister Tammla Nageshwar Rao, Revenue Minister P. Srinivas Reddy, and other senior government officials present. The committee deliberated on the various policies and procedures for implementing the scheme.

Key Highlights from the Meeting:

Farmers’ Eligibility: The committee decided that every farmer engaged in crop cultivation will be eligible for the benefits under the Rythu Bharosa Scheme. This decision ensures that no farmer will be excluded based on income or land holdings.

No Restrictions on IT Payments or Land Limits: The committee has recommended that there should be no restrictions on IT payments or land size limits for farmers wishing to avail the benefits under the scheme. This ensures inclusivity and removes any financial or administrative barriers.

New Applications to Be Accepted: The government will invite new applications from farmers to enroll in the scheme. The application window will be open from January 5 to January 7.

Land Identification via Surveys and Satellite Mapping: The authorities decided to identify the cultivated lands through official surveys and satellite mapping to ensure the accurate allocation of benefits to the right farmers.

Expected Launch Date: The Rythu Bharosa Scheme is expected to be launched around the Sankranti festival, marking the beginning of the harvesting season and offering timely financial assistance to farmers.

Land Coverage and Scope:

According to the Dharani portal, the state has 1.53 crore acres of agricultural land registered. However, after excluding non-cultivated lands, the scheme will likely cover approximately 1.30 crore acres, ensuring that the maximum number of active farmers benefit from it.

Significance of the Scheme: The Rythu Bharosa Scheme is considered a crucial initiative by the government to provide much-needed financial assistance to farmers and boost agricultural productivity. With the majority of the state’s economy dependent on agriculture, this scheme is expected to have a significant positive impact on farmers’ welfare and the overall agricultural sector.

Key Dates:

Application Period: January 5 to 7

January 5 to 7 Scheme Launch: Expected around Sankranti festival

All eyes are on the successful implementation of this scheme as it aims to create a more robust and sustainable agricultural environment in the state, ensuring that farmers have the financial support needed to enhance their production capabilities.