Christmas Holidays 2025: AP, Telangana Schools Set for 8-Day Festive Break

Schools across Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana are preparing for the festive season, and this year, many institutions are expected to announce a longer winter vacation. While the official Christmas holiday falls on December 25, several schools are planning an extended break around the festival, raising anticipation among students and parents.

Christian-Minority Schools May Declare 8-Day Break

One of the biggest updates is that Christian-minority institutions in both states are likely to announce a full 8-day holiday from:

📅 December 21 to December 28, 2025

These schools traditionally offer a longer festive vacation to allow:

Participation in Christmas church services

Community celebrations

Cultural events and choir programmes

Travel and family gatherings

Also Read: Telangana Intermediate Board Issues Strict Alert, Verify Details Before Nov 30 or Face Exam Errors

With a weekend included in the schedule, the vacation becomes a continuous eight-day holiday, offering students an extended break before the academic term resumes.

Government & Private Schools: Holiday Duration May Vary

For other private and government schools in AP and Telangana, the holiday duration will differ.

Many institutions are:

Reviewing their academic calendars

Aligning holidays with syllabus completion targets

Considering the impact of year-end exams

Some schools may offer a shorter break, while others might adopt a similar extended holiday window, depending on management decisions.

Parents are advised to check directly with their respective schools for confirmed Christmas holiday dates.

Students Gear Up for the Festive Season

As the winter and Christmas season approaches, students across both states are excited for:

Family celebrations

Travel plans

Church gatherings

Cultural performances

A refreshing pause before the final academic term

For many households, the Christmas Holidays 2025 will provide a much-needed breather before schools gear up for pre-finals and annual examinations.

The possibility of an 8-day festive break for Christian-minority institutions and varied holidays for other schools has raised interest among parents and students across the region. As AP and Telangana await final announcements, the upcoming Christmas Holidays 2025 promise celebration, rest and quality time with family.

Munsif News 24×7 will continue to update readers as schools confirm their official schedules.