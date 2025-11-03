Quick Action by Domalaguda CI Saves Life of Worker Impaled on Iron Rods

A young construction worker’s life was miraculously saved on Sunday evening, thanks to the swift and courageous response of Domalaguda CI Mohammad Anjat Ali, who rushed to the spot and rescued the man in true “Good Samaritan” fashion.

The incident took place near Shiva Towers, beside Shirdi Sai Mandir in Ashok Nagar, where a new building is under construction. According to police, Sagan (25), a worker from Rajasthan, was carrying out plaster work on the second floor when he suddenly slipped and fell. Tragically, he landed on the iron railings below, with the sharp rods piercing through his body.

As the injured youth screamed in pain, locals immediately alerted the police. Acting without delay, CI Mohammad Anjat Ali and his team reached the spot. Demonstrating exceptional composure and quick judgment, the officer summoned a welder to cut through the iron rods carefully. Once freed, the CI personally carried the severely injured man and shifted him to the hospital in an ambulance for urgent medical treatment.

Witnesses praised the officer’s timely action, calling it a “life-saving intervention.” His compassion and presence of mind prevented what could have been a fatal tragedy.

Police have since examined nearby CCTV footage and launched an investigation into the incident to verify all circumstances surrounding the accident.

Locals and fellow officers alike have commended CI Mohammad Anjat Ali for his brave and humanitarian effort, which turned a near-fatal mishap into a story of hope and courage.