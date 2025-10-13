CM Revanth Reddy, Leaders Across Parties Condole Demise of Veteran Journalist & Ex-MLA Konda Lakshma Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday expressed profound grief over the demise of former Chevella MLA and veteran journalist Konda Lakshma Reddy, recalling his multifaceted contributions to politics and journalism.

The Chief Minister remembered Lakshma Reddy’s services as the founder of the “News and Services Syndicate (NSS)”, as an MLA, and as the President of both the Press Club of Hyderabad and the Jubilee Hills Journalists Cooperative Housing Society. He conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

ASSEMBLY SPEAKER CONDOLES THE DEMISE

Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Konda Laxma Reddy, who was elected as the Chevella MLA in 1983. He lauded Reddy for founding the NSS News Agency, which he said served as a training ground for many young journalists and provided timely news coverage. The Speaker also recalled his leadership roles in journalist organizations and prayed for the eternal peace of his soul.

Sridhar Babu condoles demise of former MLA Konda Laxma Reddy

Minister for IT, Industries and Legislative Affairs Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Chevella MLA and senior Congress leader Konda Laxma Reddy.

The Minister recalled that Laxma Reddy had served the Congress party in various capacities and had contested twice for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency. He also highlighted Konda Laxma Reddy’s notable contribution to the media sector through the establishment of the NSS news agency, which rendered valuable service to journalism.

Describing him as a sincere and committed leader, Sridhar Babu said that his demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress Party. He prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, urging them to remain strong during this difficult time.

MINISTER KOMATIREDDY VENKAT REDDY PAYS TRIBUTE

State Minister for Roads, Buildings and Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy also expressed condolences, remembering Laxma Reddy’s long association with the Congress party. He noted that Reddy served as the President of the Andhra Pradesh Sports Authority and as Spokesperson of the Congress Committee Grievance Cell, apart from founding the NSS News Agency in 1980. Komatireddy described him as a passionate journalist and a committed Congress leader who dedicated his life to public service.

MINSTER SEETHAKKA PAYS HOMAGE

Minister for Panchayati Raj, Rural Development and Women & Child Welfare Dr. Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) also expressed condolences, describing Lakshma Reddy as a dedicated Congress leader who worked tirelessly to propagate the ideals of the party throughout his life. She said that Lakshma Reddy upheld the legacy of his grandfather, former Deputy Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Konda Venkata Ranga Reddy, and was known for his integrity and commitment. Seethakka prayed for eternal peace to his soul and strength to his family.

MINISTER PONNAM MOURNS FORMER MLA LAKSHMA REDDY’S DEMISE

State Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former Chevella MLA, senior Congress leader, and Managing Director of NSS News Agency Konda Lakshma Reddy.

Recalling his long association with the Congress party, the Minister said Lakshma Reddy dedicated his entire political life to the organisation and served it in various capacities. He noted that Lakshma Reddy, the grandson of former Deputy Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Konda Venkata Ranga Reddy, upheld the family’s legacy of public service and commitment to democratic values. Ponnam Prabhakar conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

TPCC CHIEF MAHESH GOUD RECALLS REDDY’S SERVICES

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud also mourned the passing of Laxma Reddy. He said Reddy rendered valuable services to the Congress party as a legislator, senior leader and journalist. Reddy established the NSS News Agency out of his passion for journalism and later went on to serve as the President of the Press Club of Hyderabad and the Jubilee Hills Journalists Cooperative Housing Society, he noted and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

BJP CHIEF RAMACHANDER RAO MOURNS REDDY’S DEATH In a show of bipartisan respect, BJP State President N. Ramachandra Rao also expressed his condolences over the demise of Lakshma Reddy, describing it as a “great loss to Telugu people and the media fraternity.” He said the “NSS News Agency”, founded and led by Reddy, played a vital role for decades in highlighting public issues and bridging the gap between the government and citizens. Rao prayed for peace to Reddy’s soul and conveyed condolences to his family members.