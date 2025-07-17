CM Chandrababu releases water to Handri-Neeva canals

Malyala (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the release of water from the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi Lift Irrigation Scheme on Thursday. The event took place at the Malyala Pumping Station, where the CM performed traditional rituals and switched on the pumps to release water into the Handri-Neeva canals.

Srisailam Backwaters Used to Supply Seema Districts

The water released is sourced from the Srisailam backwaters and will be distributed to the Seema districts through a network of canals. The scheme aims to support agricultural activities by ensuring timely irrigation for farmers in the drought-prone regions of Andhra Pradesh.

CM Chandrababu Emphasizes Planned Water Usage

CM Chandrababu Naidu urged officials to manage water resources in a planned and efficient manner. He emphasized that the Irrigation Department should not only focus on surface water through canals and reservoirs but also ensure proper groundwater management.

“Irrigation is not just about projects and canals—it includes managing groundwater too,” the Chief Minister stated.

Unified Water Schemes Proposed for Tirupati Region

The CM proposed an integrated water strategy to connect multiple irrigation projects in southern Andhra Pradesh. He suggested a coordinated plan to link the Galeru-Nagari, Handri-Neeva, and Somasila-Swarnamukhi schemes near Tirupati for maximum efficiency and sustainable usage.

Ministers and Local Representatives Present

Accompanying the Chief Minister were Ministers Nimmala Rama Naidu, Payyavula Keshav, BC Janardhan Reddy, Farooq, and several public representatives from the undivided Kurnool district. CM Chandrababu also visited a photo gallery installed at the Malyala Pumping Station that highlights the project’s key milestones and achievements.