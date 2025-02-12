CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tribute to Guru Ravidas on His 648th Birth Anniversary

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid a heartfelt tribute to Guru Ravidas on his 648th birth anniversary during an event held at Hindi Bhavan in Bhopal on Wednesday. The Chief Minister, accompanied by Bhopal (Dakshin-Paschim) MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani, lit a lamp and offered floral tributes at the statue of the revered 15th-century poet-saint, emphasizing the relevance of his teachings in today’s world.

Chief Minister Highlights Guru Ravidas’ Teachings of Equality and Brotherhood

During his address, Chief Minister Yadav praised Guru Ravidas for his lifelong dedication to humanity and his efforts in eradicating social evils. He said, “Sant Ravidas’ teachings on equality, compassion, and virtuous living will continue to inspire future generations. We must follow his path of humanity and brotherhood to build a harmonious and strong society.”

Yadav further underscored that Guru Ravidas was a beacon of love, unity, and social reform, emphasizing his fight against caste discrimination. “His teachings remain as relevant today as they were during his lifetime, urging us to live a life based on compassion, unity, and justice,” he added.

Sant Ravidas Jayanti Celebrations Across Madhya Pradesh

Sant Ravidas Jayanti is being celebrated across Madhya Pradesh, with both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress organizing events to mark the occasion. Former Chief Minister and Congress veteran Kamal Nath also paid his respects, stating, “Sant Ravidas believed that true religion lies in harmony and brotherhood, with no place for inequality and untouchability in social consciousness.”

Public Holiday Declared for Sant Ravidas Jayanti

The BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government declared a public holiday in honor of Sant Ravidas Jayanti, with various states following suit. This move has been appreciated by citizens, as it highlights the significance of Guru Ravidas’ teachings in the social and cultural fabric of the state.

Construction of Sant Ravidas Temple in Sagar District

In a major development, a grand temple dedicated to Sant Ravidas is under construction in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the temple in August 2023. The temple, which is being built at a cost of Rs 100 crore, will also feature a museum showcasing the life and teachings of the revered saint.

The construction of the temple is expected to serve as a significant cultural and spiritual landmark in Madhya Pradesh, further cementing the legacy of Guru Ravidas in the state.