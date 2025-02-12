Delhi Court Convicts Sajjan Kumar in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Murder Case

A Delhi court has convicted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in connection with the murder of a father-son duo during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The case relates to the killings of Jaswant Singh and his son, Tarundeep Singh, in the Saraswati Vihar area on November 1, 1984.

Conviction Pronounced by Special Judge

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja delivered the conviction order on Wednesday and has set the date for arguments on the quantum of the sentence for February 18, 2025. Sajjan Kumar, who had previously been implicated in the riots, faced charges related to the brutal killings of the father and son.

Accusations and Legal Arguments

The case was investigated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed after the Justice G.P. Mathur Committee recommended reopening 114 cases related to the anti-Sikh riots. During the court proceedings, Public Prosecutor Manish Rawat argued that Sajjan Kumar had played an active role in leading the mob that instigated the violence, causing significant harm to the victims. The violence resulted in the burning of the victims’ house, as well as severe injuries to their family members.

Advocate Anil Sharma, representing Sajjan Kumar, contested the charge, claiming that Kumar’s name had not been part of the initial investigations, and that the witness’s testimony came only after a delay of 16 years. Sharma also pointed out that a related case, in which Sajjan Kumar was convicted by the Delhi High Court, was pending appeal before the Supreme Court.

The Larger Context of the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

Senior Advocate H.S. Phoolka, representing the riot victims, highlighted that the 1984 anti-Sikh riots were part of a larger, systematic massacre, with over 2,700 Sikhs killed in Delhi alone. Phoolka referenced the Delhi High Court judgment in the 1984 Delhi Cantt case, which referred to the riots as a “crime against humanity.” He emphasized the need for these cases to be viewed in the extraordinary context of the riots.

Key Details of the Case

Initially, an FIR was registered at Punjabi Bagh police station, and the investigation was later handed over to the SIT. Following a series of investigations and witness testimonies, the court framed charges against Sajjan Kumar on December 16, 2021. These included charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 147, 148, 149, 302, and 436, related to murder, conspiracy, and arson.

According to the SIT, Sajjan Kumar was seen leading the mob that committed these acts of violence, resulting in the death of Jaswant Singh and his son, as well as the destruction of their property. The investigation also found material witnesses who provided testimonies, further implicating Kumar in the riots.

Next Steps in the Case

The court’s conviction marks a significant development in the long-running legal battle for justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The final sentencing for Sajjan Kumar will be determined during the next hearing, scheduled for February 18.