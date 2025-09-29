CM Nitish Kumar launches 20,658 projects worth Rs 11,921 crore in Bihar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a staggering 20,658 projects worth Rs 11,921 crore during a mega event held at Sankalp, 1 Anne Marg, the CM’s official residence. The projects include 16,065 public amenities and development projects with an investment of Rs 7,805 crore for sectors such as roads, water, health, and rural infrastructure and 4,593 projects worth Rs 4,116 crore were inaugurated across various departments to strengthen social and administrative facilities.

Among these, 97 projects worth Rs 997 crore and 137 projects worth Rs 2,467 crore are specifically related to building construction for key departments, including Science and Technology, Technical Education, Animal and Fisheries Resources, Social Welfare, Transport, SC/ST Welfare, Backward and EBC Welfare, Minority Welfare, Sports, Labour Resources, Revenue and Land Reforms, Art and Culture, Youth, Disaster Management, Home, Agriculture, General Administration, and Commercial Tax.

Also Read: UN confirms reactivation of sanctions on Iran

These projects are being implemented by the Building Construction Department and the Bihar State Building Construction Corporation Limited. The Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple schemes under the Public Health Engineering, Health, and Tourism Departments. In a significant move to support farmers, he transferred Rs 81.29 crore via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the accounts of 13,716 beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Private Tubewell Scheme under the Minor Water Resources Department.

Congratulating all departments involved, Nitish Kumar said the launch of these schemes would provide new impetus and direction to Bihar’s development and directly improve the quality of life for its people. “Our government is committed to the overall development of the state,” he emphasised.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Minor Water Resources Minister Santosh Suman, along with senior bureaucrats and political leaders. The massive rollout of projects comes as the state gears up for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, underlining the government’s focus on infrastructure expansion and welfare initiatives.