CM Rekha Gupta, ministers partake in cleanliness drive, remove garbage from Ring Road

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her cabinet ministers undertook an extensive ‘swachhta abhiyaan’ in various parts of the national capital on Tuesday, emphasising the importance of turning the cleanliness drive into a mass movement and how citizens’ participation can yield impressive results in making India clean, green and healthy.

Under the cleanliness drive, ministers and several Delhi BJP leaders, along with party workers, removed waste materials and garbage from the Ring Road and other places. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, speaking to reporters, also urged city residents to refrain from putting up posters or writing on walls because it spoils the beauty of the city.

“Let us come together and resolve to make our capital clean, green, and prosperous,” she said. Several ministers, including Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Parvesh Saheb Singh, Ashish Sood and others also shared pictures of Swachh Delhi Abhiyaan on their X handles. Manjinder Singh Sirsa cleaned the Ring Road at Raja Garden Chowk, Parvesh Saheb Singh participated in the cleanliness drive in R.K. Puram, Ashish Sood at Rajdhani College, while Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva removed garbage and waste materials from the ITO stretch of Ring Road.

Also Read:J&K cabinet recommends convening Assembly session from October 13

“Mahatma Gandhi used to say, ‘Cleanliness is even more important than freedom. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed that inspiration into a people’s movement. I am proud to say that every resident of Delhi is playing an active role in building the Clean India,” Manjinder Singh Sirsa said. “This campaign has proven to be an important initiative towards making Delhi clean, beautiful, and inspiring.

Cleanliness is service and service is the greatest means of nation-building,” said Ashish Sood, while sharing pictures of the cleaning drive at Rajdhani College,” he said. Parvesh Verma said, “This campaign is not merely a cleaning activity, but a mega-campaign to realise the resolve of ‘Swachh Bharat’ through public participation. Our goal is not just to remove dirt, but to strengthen the foundation of a healthy, beautiful, and self-reliant India.

” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, “This is an effort to wholeheartedly fulfil the Prime Minister’s resolve for Swachh Bharat” and also appealed to citizens to take the pledge to keep the city’s surroundings clean and green. Notably, the cleanliness drive by the Delhi government is part of a 14-day-long ‘Seva Pakhwada’, being organised from September 17 to October 2, to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Modi.